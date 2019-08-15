Multiple bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck were found to be broken during the official autopsy of his body, including his hyoid bone, which is sometimes fractured during hanging but more often broken during strangulation.

According to a report in the Washington Post based on two anonymous sources, the autopsy findings are the first pieces of hard evidence in solving the mystery of what, exactly, caused multi-millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s death this past weekend while in federal custody.

The examination of Epstein’s body was reportedly conducted by Barbara Sampson, New York City’s chief medical examiner. She did not specify a cause of death and instead listed it as pending further investigation. Sampson’s office refused to officially comment on the case.

“People familiar with the autopsy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive stage of the investigation, said Sampson’s office is seeking additional information on Epstein’s condition in the hours before his death,” the Post reported. “That could include video evidence of the jail hallways, which may establish whether anyone entered Epstein’s cell during the night he died; results of a toxicology screening to determine if there was any unusual substance in his body; and interviews with guards and inmates who were near his cell.”

But rather than debunk the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death, the detail that his hyoid bone was broken may only intensify them.

“Jonathan L. Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said a hyoid can be broken in many circumstances, but is more commonly associated with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging,” the Post noted. “If, hypothetically, the hyoid bone is broken, that would generally raise questions about strangulation, but it is not definitive and does not exclude suicidal hanging,” Arden told the Post.

Screengrab via New York State sex offender registry.

