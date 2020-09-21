comScore

CDC Removes COVID-19 Guideline Update ‘Error’ Which Suggested Virus Can Travel Over Six Feet

By Charlie NashSep 21st, 2020, 12:57 pm

Tami Chappel/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed new guidelines from its website which suggested the coronavirus could spread through droplets over distances of six feet.

On Monday, journalists and health officials noticed that the CDC had changed its guidelines to suggest “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)” — a position taken by scientists for months.

However, the change in the guidelines was quickly reversed, with the CDC issuing a correction which blamed the update on an “error.”

“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19),” it declared. “Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.”

