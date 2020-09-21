The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed new guidelines from its website which suggested the coronavirus could spread through droplets over distances of six feet.

On Monday, journalists and health officials noticed that the CDC had changed its guidelines to suggest “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)” — a position taken by scientists for months.

Huge—CDC now finally says coronavirus can commonly spread “through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as in aerosols,” when a person breathes. “Airborne viruses, including #COVID19, are among the most contagious” ➡️Airborne aerosols. #MaskUp 🧵https://t.co/ik2LrH4Iqk — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 21, 2020

6) The odd thing is that airborne virus for #Covid19 has been assumed by many Asian countries for months. Why had it taken so damn long for CDC to acknowledge it??? But late is better than never: albeit late is a policy failure in lack of heeding precautionary principle. https://t.co/Nf8zUZO1dy — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 21, 2020

However, the change in the guidelines was quickly reversed, with the CDC issuing a correction which blamed the update on an “error.”

“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19),” it declared. “Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.”

