Louisiana Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond slammed Attorney General William Barr over his department’s lack of Black staff, calling it “systemic racism” and telling Barr to keep the late Rep. John Lewis’ name out of the DoJ’s mouth.

Rep. Richmond invoked the name of the recently deceased civil rights hero while questioning Barr at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.

“Attorney General Barr, you started your testimony with eloquent words about the life and legacy of John Lewis fighting systematic racism, voter intimidation, civil rights,” Rep. Richmond said.

“The one thing that you have in common with you are two predecessors, both Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Whitaker, is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no Blacklack people,” he continued, then added “That, sir, is systematic racism.”

“That is exactly what John Lewis spent his life fighting, and so I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words, and you really should keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the Department of Justice’s mouth,” Richmond said, then proceeded to his questions. Barr did not dispute the characterization.

Rep. Richmond then pressed Barr on a number of issues related to the 2020 presidential election, including whether he believed Trump has the right to change Election Day, whether voting by mail would lead to massive voter fraud, and whether Trump could contest an election that he has clearly lost. He also clashed with Barr over the disproportionate killings of Black people by police.

Watch the full exchange above via MSNBC.

