BREAKING: Civil Rights Icon and 17-Term Georgia Congressman John Lewis Has Died

By Reed RichardsonJul 17th, 2020, 11:51 pm
Rep. John Lewis

Photo credit: Larry French, Getty Images.

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), one of the youngest leaders of the 1960s Civil Rights era and a 17-term Congressman representing Atlanta, has passed away.

Late last year, Lewis, who was known as the “conscience of the Congress,” was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer, meaning the cancer had spread throughout his body. Patients with such an aggressive form of the disease have survival rates that average just a few months after diagnosis. According to NBC News, Lewis, who had been in hospice care, died on Friday at age 80.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement last December. “So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.”

Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders and arrested dozens of times during his organizing and protesting. At just 23 years old in 1963, he assumed the leadership of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), one of key organizations fighting for civil rights during the 1960s. As SNCC president, Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights movement, along with icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Roy Wilkins, head of the NAACP, that helped strategize boycotts, marches, and sit-ins as well as African-American voter drives across the South.

During the famous “Bloody Sunday” march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama on March 7, 1965, Lewis was violently attacked by state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge and his skull was fractured leading to permanent scars from the assault. A photo of a bloody Lewis became one of iconic images of the Civil Rights movement. Lewis was awarded the Presidential Media of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011 for his role in the civil rights struggle.

As the news broke of the legendary American’s death spread, praise for Lewis and sadness over his passing rolled in online.

 

