Ross Cellino Jr. and Stephen Barnes, the personal injury attorneys of New York law firm Cellino & Barnes, have officially parted ways after more than 20 years.

Trouble for the duo erupted into public view in 2017, when Cellino sued Barnes seeking to dissolve the firm due to a disagreement over the company’s future. According to the New York Post, Barnes reportedly agreed to split up in January, but it took the pair six months to reach a settlement.

After a messy three-year legal battle, the duo has officially decided to split the firm in two this week. The separate firms will now be known as Cellino Law and The Barnes Firm.

“For nearly 30 years, Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes built one of the most successful personal injury firms in New York State, focusing on achieving the best possible results for each client,” the men said in a joint statement reported by the Post. “Today Ross and Steve have agreed to part ways.”

The dramatic breakup was even turned into an off-Broadway play last summer, which is loosely based on the beginning and end of Cellino and Barnes’ relationship.

“Ross Cellino wants to end his long partnership with Steve Barnes, but Steve isn’t letting Ross go without a fight,” the description reads. “What the fuzz happened to those two? Weren’t they, like, best friends? Let’s go back to where it all began, the beginning.

It is not clear which of the two will get the rights to the infuriatingly catchy “Don’t wait, call 8” jingle, or if New Yorkers will just have to say goodbye to it entirely.

