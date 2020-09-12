Chief of Staff Karine Jean-Pierre Says Pence a ‘Good Debater’ But Kamala Harris Will ‘Bring It’

Kamala Harris Chief of Staff Karine Jean-Pierre told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that although Vice President Mike Pence is a “good debater,” the presidential candidate and California Senator Harris will “bring it” when she debates Pence in early October.

On Thursday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Jean-Pierre about the October 7 VP debate, and tried to get some inside skinny on the preparations. Jean-Pierre extolled Sen. Harris’ skills, but warned not to underestimate Pence:

Dean Obeidallah: There are around 53 days to election day. One day circled on my calendar is October 7th. That is the vice presidential debate. I’ve got to tell you we are all so looking forward, Harris versus pence. Is that debate, when traditionally do you start preparing for this kind of national stage debate? Because she obviously did tons of debates during the Democratic primary, so she knows debating, but for something like this, just so I understand the logistics, when does that preparation actually start?

Karine Jean-Pierre: Aren’t we always preparing for debates Dean?

Dean Obeidallah: Do you think she’ll wink at him? I hope…

Karine Jean-Pierre: I can’t give you all of our secrets to you, I just can’t. But I do want to say we know, as you just said, Senator Harris is a good debater. We’ve seen her in committee hearings where she is very good at prosecuting the case, if you will, and being very pointed and very real, right? Which is one of the things that people enjoy and appreciate about her.

I have to also say though, Pence is a good debater. Like, we can’t sleep on that. I mean he is a good debater, but in a way that is untruthful, right? He lies, he doesn’t answer the question, we’ve seen him for the last 4 years and it’s been incredible painful to watch when he when he’s lying and not answering questions about the administration, and not being forthcoming and truthful. And that’s what we’re going to have to deal with, right?

And so I think that she, she’s going to do her job and she’s going to prepare and we’re going to make sure, you’re talking about my job right? We’re going to, we’re all going to make sure she has what she needs to prepare and be ready for the debate on October 7th. And so yeah, the VP candidates have one debate, our is October 7th and we’re going to bring it. We’re going to bring it the best way that we can and it’s going to be, I hope people watch and tune in.