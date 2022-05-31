New video from Uvalde, Texas features the voice of a 911 operator relaying information from children inside Robb Elementary School while the active shooter situation was underway, underscoring the disconnect between what actually happened and what cops say happened.

According to ABC News, the video that features the voice of a 911 operator broadcasting details from children inside the school — “Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims”; “Full of victims at this moment”; “Eight to nine children” — was shot while cops waited after the gunman barricaded himself in the classroom:

Video obtained by ABC News, taken outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as last week’s massacre was unfolding inside, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers on scene that they were receiving calls from children who were alive inside the classroom that the gunman had entered — as law enforcement continued to wait nearly an hour and a half to enter the room. “Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims,” the dispatcher can be heard saying in the video. “Full of victims at this moment.” “Is anybody inside of the building at this…?” the dispatcher asked. The video, obtained by ABC News, also shows police rescuing children from inside the school by breaking through a window and pulling them out, and also leading them out the back door to safety.

The video appears to contradict a stunning claim that emerged during a Texas law enforcement press conference Friday.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Steven McCraw repeatedly told reporters that the cops waited an hour because the incident commander considered the suspect “a barricaded subject, and that there was time, and there were no more children at risk.”

That claim also appeared to be contradicted by McCraw himself when the spokesman read out details of 911 calls from children inside the school while the cops outside waited:

And now I’d like to go over the 911 timeline. So, what is not, it’s better that I read it than you listen to it. The caller identified. I’ll not say her name. Who but she was in room 112, called 911 at 12:03. The duration of the call was one minute 23 seconds. She identified herself, whispered she’s in room 112. At 12:10, she called back in room 12 advisor multiple dead. 12:13, again she called on the phone. Again at 12:16, she’s called back and said there was eight to nine students alive. At 12:19, 911 call was made and another person in room 111 calls. I will not say her name. She hung up on another student told her to hang up. At 12:21, you can hear, with the 911 call that three shots were fired. At 12:36, 911 call it lasted for 21 seconds. The initial caller called back, student child called back and was told to stay on the line and be very quiet. She told 911 that he shot the door, at approximate 12:43 and 12:47 she asked 911 the police and the police now. At 12:46, she said she could not – that she could hear the police next door. At 12: 50 shots are fire that can be heard. With 911 call at 12:51 is very loud and sounds like the officers are moving children out of the room. At that time, first of all that called was outside before the call cuts off.

Watch above via ABC News.

