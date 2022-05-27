A stunned reporter reacted to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Steven McCraw‘s revelation that cops at the scene of the Uvalde thought children were “no longer at risk” as they waited an hour for reinforcements.

On Friday afternoon, Texas law enforcement officials held what turned out to be another wild press conference updating reporters on the investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

McCraw faced a blizzard of questions, and among the stunning revelations was his explanation for the hour of police inaction after the shooter gained entry to the school.

The spokesman repeatedly told reporters that during the time officers were waiting an hour for backup — and handcuffing parents while other cops went in and got their own kids — “the incident commander at the time was the belief, the you know, that that, in fact, was a barricaded subject, that we had time there was no kids at risk.”

REPORTER: You had 15 officers and shields on scene, yet you did not breach the door until 12:50. CPL. MCCRAW: And I look like I’ve said it before, that well, first of all, when it comes to an active shooter is, you don’t have to wait on tactical gear. REPORTER: Do you believe you followed (inaudible) CPL. MCCRAW: What I know now, absolutely. It was an active shooter because you can transition. Keep in mind, in the doctrine of active shooters, you can transition from an alert, from an active shooter situation to a barricaded subject, or a barricaded with hostage subject. But, but if shooting continues and you have any reason to believe that there’s individuals alive in there, you’ve got an obligation to move back to an active shooter posture. And that means everybody, everybody at the door. REPORTER: Are you saying those children… Are you saying those children were no longer at risk? Are you saying those children were no longer at risk when he barricaded himself?

Watch above via MSNBC.

