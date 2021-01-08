China’s Embassy in the United States took to Twitter to tout the “reeducation” camps that have imprisoned millions of Uighurs, saying they helped women to become more than “baby-making machines.”

“[A] study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uighur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines,” the embassy said in a Thursday message. “They are more confident and independent.”

The message contained a link to a story in the English version of China Daily, a newspaper backed by the Chinese government. The publication claimed women who belonged to the ethnic minority group had been “incited” by “extremism” to “resist family planning,” and said the camps had given the women “more autonomy.”

It isn’t clear how many people China has detained in the facilities, which it officially dubs Vocational Education and Training Centers. Estimates by the U.S. Defense Department have put the figure at more than 1 million, with another 2 million who have been released. Former detainees have detailed being interrogated, tortured, sexually abused, and forcibly sterilized.

China Daily said the camps had slowed population growth among minorities in the region, and lauded it as a success. “The Uighur population grew from 10.2 million in 2010 to 12.7 million in 2018, an increase of more than 25 percent, while the population of Han people in the region increased by just 2 percent to 9 million over the same period,” the paper noted.

The paper added that people in the region “were deciding to marry and have children later in life,” and that they were “seeing the benefits of fewer but better births.”

