Civil Rights Attorney Sherrilyn Ifill Live-Tweets Amtrak Conductor Trying to Make Her Move to the Back of the Train

By Tommy ChristopherJan 18th, 2020, 11:32 am

NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill live-tweeted an experience in which an Amtrak conductor tried to move her toward the back of a train that had no assigned seating, and gave a variety of reasons for doing so.

On Friday evening, the famed civil rights attorney addressed the first in a series of tweets to the Amtrak Twitter account, writing “I’m being asked to leave my seat on train 80 which I just boarded in D.C. There are no assigned seats on this train. The conductor has asked me to leave my seat because she has ‘other people coming who she wants to give this seat.’ Can you please explain?”

Minutes later, Ifill tweeted “I’ve made clear I’m not moving.”

What followed was a real-time account of Ifill’s attempt to keep her seat, and get a satisfactory explanation for the situation, as other Twitter users reacted.

Ifill continued to provide updates on the situation, including the shifting explanation for the need to move her seat.

As of Friday night, Ifill said she had received an apology from the lead conductor, but nothing official from Amtrak.

The railroad did release a statement Friday night, before they contacted Ifill.

On Saturday morning, Amtrak finally managed to contact Ms. Ifill to apologize “for the miscommunication & inconvenience.”

As Ifill noted, however, the Amtrak Twitter account did manage to respond to many other customers on Friday night while ignoring her.

