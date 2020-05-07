comScore

CNBC Roasted For Touting China as Most Popular Country For Coronavirus Response: ‘North Korea Came in Close Second’

By Charlie NashMay 7th, 2020, 12:23 pm

CNBC was roasted on social media, Thursday, after reporting that China “gets top score as citizens rank their governments’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

In the report, CNBC noted that despite the fact most people from around the world “are not satisfied with their leaders’ response to the outbreak,” China “ranked highest in the citizens’ survey, with a score of 85 out of 100.”

Vietnam reportedly came second with a 77 percent approval rating, followed by the United Arab Emirates (59 percent) and India (59 percent).

Twitter users were quick to criticize CNBC’s report, noting that Chinese citizens can be punished for criticizing the government and so they are unlikely to have an openly negative view on the nation’s coronavirus response.

Last month, after being asked by a reporter whether he had “seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus,” President Donald Trump responded, “Yes I have. Yes I have.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed on Sunday that “there is enormous evidence” the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, commenting, “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

