CNBC was roasted on social media, Thursday, after reporting that China “gets top score as citizens rank their governments’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

In the report, CNBC noted that despite the fact most people from around the world “are not satisfied with their leaders’ response to the outbreak,” China “ranked highest in the citizens’ survey, with a score of 85 out of 100.”

Vietnam reportedly came second with a 77 percent approval rating, followed by the United Arab Emirates (59 percent) and India (59 percent).

Twitter users were quick to criticize CNBC’s report, noting that Chinese citizens can be punished for criticizing the government and so they are unlikely to have an openly negative view on the nation’s coronavirus response.

And you should see the results from the last Chinese election! Absolute landslide. https://t.co/HHxMRIx0SD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 7, 2020

Hey guys, why do you think that is? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

North Korea came in a close second. https://t.co/o3buRjEEwf — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) May 7, 2020

Wow, weird how approval ratings in China are always so high! Wonder what could explain that! https://t.co/l2n4RvuFwp — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) May 7, 2020

I wonder if news organizations with parent companies investing in China run a certain number of these pieces just so that when Beijing complains to the parent companies, they can argue that they “show both sides.” https://t.co/cH5ynrdPw1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 7, 2020

This funny thing happens when you run a country so brutally that citizens know that criticizing their government can result in their disappearance. But, please, media, continue with your very serious news report. https://t.co/FQBiKnELQX — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 7, 2020

Same way Kim Jong-Un wins elections with 100% of the vote, right? https://t.co/af9KcpuVuh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 7, 2020

Last month, after being asked by a reporter whether he had “seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus,” President Donald Trump responded, “Yes I have. Yes I have.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed on Sunday that “there is enormous evidence” the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, commenting, “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]