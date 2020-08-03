After President Donald Trump said he planned to ban the popular social networking service TikTok in the U.S. over privacy concerns, Microsoft got the White House to hold off for 45 days so that it could strike a deal to purchase the app. But one prominent analyst does not believe Microsoft’s potential acquisition erases TikTok’s security issues.

During Monday’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer said that the prospect of a Microsoft-TikTok deal concerns him because of Microsoft’s existing business relationship with China.

“I am perturbed by it, to some degree, that Chinese communists have my e-mail,” Cramer said. “I don’t want them having my email. Will Microsoft be compromised, in having to do things that the Chinese communists want? What will Microsoft have to give up in China? What kind of security clearances are there? Is this the right move versus a company that has no contacts in China and therefore won’t be pressured?”

He added: “When I heard about this, I said to myself ‘Geez, I am shocked that the president would go for this.’ Just because I think that this is the back door, some people would say fifth column way, to get into a major American company. And I’m not crazy about it.”

Cramer believes that the conflicts in a deal would be too strong, and that the Chinese government could potentially lean on Microsoft.

“I want an entire firewall,” Cramer said. “I don’t want the communist Chinese to have any ability to influence Microsoft whatsoever.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]