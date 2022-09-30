Conservatives-Only Dating App from Kayleigh McEnany’s Sister Drops Wild New Trailer: ‘I Like the Alpha Male Vibe’

A conservatives-only dating app developed by Ryann McEnany, the sister of former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, hit the Apple App Store Friday.

The app, which is called The Right Stuff, also unveiled a new trailer that features seven women who describe the criteria they’re seeking in a man.

The wait is finally over! pic.twitter.com/8POlHDRyYS — The Right Stuff (@daterightstuff) September 30, 2022

One woman says she is interested in a man who is “masculine,” while another wants a right-wing suitor who puts his family first.

“Personally, I like the alpha male vibe,” says one bachelorette looking for love.

Each agreed on one thing: absolutely, positively no Democrats.

The Right Stuff targets conservatives aged 17 and older, and places a premium on “shared values” it says:

The Right Stuff brings people together with shared values and similar passions. Discover new people while swiping on our fun, full screen experience. Stop sweating the small talk, start with a date in mind. You can respond directly to amazing date ideas or create your own for even more matches.

McEnany announced the app last month in a promotional video in which she said The Right Stuff would not cater to identity politics but match conservatives seeking love and family.

The invite-only app gives premium accounts to women who invite their friends. Men must pay for their accounts.

“And by the way, those are the only two options, ladies and gentlemen,” she said. “You’ll start off by building your perfect profile, no pronouns necessary!”

