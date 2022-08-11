Kayleigh McEnany's Sister Launches a Dating App for Conservatives and the Trailer is a Journey

A dating app for conservatives called The Right Stuff launches next month, as announced by former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s younger sister Ryan McEnany in a promotional video posted to Twitter.

The Right Stuff is a free dating application, joining the saturated market of popular dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. However, the conservative dating app will be accessible by invite only.

According to the promotional video, women get free access to a premium subscription “for simply inviting a couple friends,” whereas if men want premium access “that’s on you,” said McEnany.

“And by the way, those are the only two options, ladies and gentlemen,” she added.

McEnany noted that the goal of the app is to be in a dating pool of people “who share the same values and beliefs as you,” referring to traditional conservative ideology.

“You’ll start off by building your perfect profile, no pronouns necessary!” McEnany highlighted.

Then McEnany discussed building a profile on the app, where you add your favorite pictures of yourself. She displayed an example of a picture she would potentially pick, which was a photo of her and former President Donald Trump on a golf course.

“We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way,” continued McEnany “The Right Way.”

McEnany concluded, “So if you are a young conservative looking to amp up your dating life,” you can sign up for early access before the app releases officially in September.

The app is already receiving a fair amount of backlash, with many noting how limiting the profile features are.

The app was reportedly created by former Trump White House staffers and is being financially backed by conservative billionaire Peter Thiel, who has supposedly invested $1.5 million into The Right Stuff.

