Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Saturday night that his company would donate $1 million AUS ($690,000 USD) to the Australian wildfire recovery effort—and critics immediately began to complain that the sum was far too small and note that other celebrities had given far more based on their net worths.

Bezos made his announcement on Instagram, where he wrote: “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires.” But skeptics lit up Twitter to skewer the richest man in the world for a perceived lack of generosity compared to, say, Kylie Jenner, the world’s most popular metal band, and an Instagram model who raised money for the fires by selling nudes.

Lol. Metallica gave $750,000. https://t.co/l45HkUKhIK — Thick Cave & the Bad Tweets™ (@TimDuffy) January 12, 2020

Kylie Jenner is donating a million. She’s worth several billion less than Bezos. https://t.co/sdl4MyoQ4H — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 12, 2020

Very kind of the world’s richest man to donate slightly more than P!nk but less than Thor https://t.co/GyMkoMjtzj — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 12, 2020

to steal @bcmerchant‘s idea but do better math: Jeff Bezos is worth $116,000,000,000. Donating $690,000 is equivalent to someone worth $50,000 donating 29 cents — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) January 12, 2020

Jeff Bezos has personally made about $690m since Thurs. evening. — he’s essentially donating a holiday weekend to one of the worst environmental crises of our time. He is currently worth $110 billion. Color me unimpressed with this. https://t.co/w47WUY8Wit — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 12, 2020

This is how much money #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQ — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2020

Bezos dropped $10Mil on a Super Bowl ad last year. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 12, 2020

Yeah Bezos isn’t even selling his nudes smdh — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) January 12, 2020

If Amazon did “Australian wildfires day” and donated all revenue from a single day of sales, they would raise almost 1,000x Bezos’s donation https://t.co/Mzo1ypiUL9 — dan solomon (@dansolomon) January 12, 2020

There was a conscious decision to assign this story and frame the world’s wealthiest human as a hero. A man worth $100+ billion, and a company with close to a trillion dollars donating $690k is not heroic. https://t.co/Q0kx3bNIqP — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) January 12, 2020

Was that how much he found between his couch cushions? Bezos makes this much every 4.5 minutes, according to Business Insider. Not Amazon, him personally. https://t.co/SlupxTyKLk — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) January 12, 2020

This is ironic considering Jeff Bezos did nothing when the actual Amazon was on fire https://t.co/GO43YcOw93 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 12, 2020

