Critics Drag Jeff Bezos After Amazon Donates $690,000 to Australian Wildfire Recovery: ‘Lol. Metallica Gave $750,000’

By Reed RichardsonJan 12th, 2020, 7:12 pm
Jeff Bezos

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre, Getty Images.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Saturday night that his company would donate $1 million AUS ($690,000 USD) to the Australian wildfire recovery effort—and critics immediately began to complain that the sum was far too small and note that other celebrities had given far more based on their net worths.

Bezos made his announcement on Instagram, where he wrote: “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires.” But skeptics lit up Twitter to skewer the richest man in the world for a perceived lack of generosity compared to, say, Kylie Jenner, the world’s most popular metal band, and an Instagram model who raised money for the fires by selling nudes.

 

