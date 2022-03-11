Could Andrew Cuomo make a comeback? A new poll shows the prospect to be anything but implausible.

According to a survey conducted by Emerson College and The Hill, Cuomo — the former Governor of New York — trails his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, by just 4 points in a hypothetical 2022 Democratic primary matchup. That’s within the poll’s 4.3 percent margin of error.

The survey has Hochul, who served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor before taking over as governor when he resigned last year, pulling in 37 percent of the vote. While Cuomo comes in just behind with 33 percent. No other candidate drew more than 7 percent support.

Cuomo has recently been testing the waters for a comeback by running a new ad. The 30-second spot takes aim at the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James which found that Cuomo harassed or mistreated 11 women.

“Political attacks won,” a narrator intones, in the ad. “And New Yorkers lost a proven leader.”

The new poll numbers show that many New Yorkers want Cuomo back.

