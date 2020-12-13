The Asbury United Methodist Church located in Washington, D.C.released a statement Sunday responding to the Proud Boys ripping down and burning their Black Lives Matter banner on Saturday night, comparing the incident to cross burnings.

“Last night demonstrators who were part of the MAGA gatherings tore down our Black Lives Matter sign and literally burned it in the street,” pastor Rev. Ianther M. Mills said in a statement, reported by The Washington Post.

“It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames. For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings,” he added.

The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in DC responds to the burning of the church’s Black Lives Matter sign last night by people who appeared to be affiliated with Proud Boys. “For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings.” pic.twitter.com/eX3aAE7qTJ — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) December 13, 2020

The incident, captured by The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, shows the Poud Boys lighting the sign on fire, while chanting “f*ck antifa.”

The Proud Boys and Trump supporters burn the BLM banner while chanting and cheering in downtown DC: pic.twitter.com/L16azBBhbr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

D.C. police confirmed “on Sunday that the attacks are being investigated as possible hate crimes,” according to WTOP.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also responded to the incidents involving the Proud Boys.

“DC’s faith-based organizations are at the very heart of our community, giving us hope in the face of darkness. They embody our DC values of love and inclusivity. An attack on them is an attack on all of us,” Bowser tweeted.

1/ DC’s faith-based organizations are at the very heart of our community, giving us hope in the face of darkness. They embody our DC values of love and inclusivity. An attack on them is an attack on all of us. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 13, 2020

