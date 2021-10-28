Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) called Wednesday for Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to lose their positions in Congress if they kill their party’s spending legislation.

“If they make a commitment, we’re on,” Schakowsky said in a C-SPAN interview, speaking in reference to the duo’s position on $4.5 trillion in spending that Democrats have been pursuing through two legislative proposals. “If they don’t, how can we go forward?”

Asked what she would like to see happen if the legislation failed, Schakowsky — a 22-year member of the House and vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — said she would like to see Manchin and Sinema voted out of the Senate.

“I think they’re going to be up for elections before not too long … I think that the voters ought to say, enough games, we’ve had enough of you, and to look for other employment,” Schakowsky said.

President Joe Biden claimed Thursday that he had brokered a “historic economic framework” for $2 trillion in spending on his agenda. If Manchin and Sinema agree, Congress could pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal as early as Thursday, with the larger plan to follow in several days.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

