Democratic Congresswoman Rips Gavin Newsom’s ‘Insulting’ Promise of a Black Woman ‘Token Appointment’ to Replace Dianne Feinstein

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) was not impressed by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) comments about who he’d appoint as a “caretaker” in the event that a replacement becomes necessary for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Back in 2021, Newsom gave an interview where he said that he would appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s seat if it became open. With the numerous concerns that have been raised since then about Feinstein’s health and her ability to carry out her official duties, NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Newsom Sunday on Meet The Press, “Why should she still be serving as senator?”

As Newsom declined to weigh in on whether Feinstein should retire, he voiced his reluctance to appoint someone to take her place. When asked if he would abide by his pledge to appoint an African-American woman as a “caretaker,” Newsom answered, “We hope we never have to make this decision, but I abide by what I’ve said very publicly on a consistent basis: yes.”

On Sunday night, Lee put forth a thread on X (formerly Twitter) where she called Newsom’s plans “a token appointment” and “insulting to countless Black women.”

I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election. There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate. Since 1789, there have only been two Black woman Senators, who have served a total of 10 years. The perspective of Black women in the U.S. Senate is sorely needed — and needed for more than a few months. Governor Newsom knows this, which is why he made the pledge in the first place. If the Governor intends to keep his promise and appoint a Black woman to the Senate, the people of California deserve the best possible person for that job. Not a token appointment. Black women deserve more than a participation trophy. We need a seat at the table.

