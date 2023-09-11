‘Worthless Covid Shot’: Clay Travis Jabs The Moderna-Sponsored ‘Shot Of The Day’ Featuring Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

Clay Travis, the sports journalist turned right-wing political commentator, offered praise for Novak Djokovic on Sunday after he won the U.S. Open and tied the record for most Grand Slam wins, but focused less on Djokovic’s tennis skill and more on his Covid vaccine status.

“Novax Djokovic with the straight set US Open win! Well done. Love Novak for having the courage to reject the covid shot mandates and stand for what he believed in no matter the personal cost. I’m a huge fan. He’s the GOAT,” Travis wrote on Twitter.

Novax Djokovic with the straight set US Open win! Well done. Love Novak for having the courage to reject the covid shot mandates and stand for what he believed in no matter the personal cost. I’m a huge fan. He’s the GOAT. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2023

Travis went on jab ESPN’s “Shot of the Day” segment following the match, which happened to be sponsored by Moderna.

“The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible,” Travis wrote as retweeted the clip from an account that made a similar point. Notably, data shows the Covid death rate for those who took the vaccine was significantly lower than those who did not — particularly impacting those groups most at risk.

The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible: pic.twitter.com/M99LS40Yrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Last week Travis also trolled the audience of The View for expressing concern over the news that Whoopi Goldberg had Covid-19, calling them “idiots.”

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t at work today because despite 5+ covid shots, she has covid. Listen to the idiot audience react to this news. At which point, if ever, do these people realize covid is a mild cold for most? pic.twitter.com/wQ8u7LfZ3A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

Djokovic made headlines in January of 2022 when he tried to enter Australia for the Australian Open without being vaccinated for Covid-19, but was eventually kicked out of the country after a court battle. Djokovic missed both the 2022 Australian and U.S. Open.

Ian Miller, a writer for OutKick.com, replied to Travis’s tweet, “How angry do we think the Moderna executives are that their sponsorship resulted in highlighting one of the most prominent advertisements against getting their products?”

How angry do we think the Moderna executives are that their sponsorship resulted in highlighting one of the most prominent advertisements against getting their products? https://t.co/2KwZ3MEmuh — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 11, 2023

Controversial New York Post columnist Miranda Devine added, “The gods are laughing at us… I guess it’s pretty clear now why he was treated as a pariah. Bravo.”

The gods are laughing at us…

I guess it’s pretty clear now why he was treated as a pariah. Bravo @DjokerNole https://t.co/6w6GAFfaIB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 11, 2023

Below are some additional reactions:

NO ONE in the corporate media will even mention this, but how sweet is it that Novak Djokovic wins the U.S. Open after being banned multiple times because he refused to be vaccinated, beats another unvaccinated player, and ESPN’s “shot of the day” is sponsored by… Moderna?!!

😂 pic.twitter.com/CnG3qIKoj4 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) September 10, 2023

Do you have a cure for cognitive dissonance? https://t.co/F0q1bTiLUb — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 11, 2023

