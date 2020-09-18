Dr. Fauci Praises Ex-Pence Aide-Turned-Covid Whistleblower Olivia Troye: ‘Good Person’ Who Was ‘Important Part’ of Task Force

Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Olivia Troye, the former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who is now speaking out about her time on the White House coronavirus task force, calling her a “good person” who was “an important part” of the team.

On Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, host Chris Hayes asked Dr. Fauci about Troye, who has cut an ad attacking President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic and has been spilling the beans about her time on the task force.

Hayes noted that Troye “worked on the task force that you were part of, there’s pictures of her in the West wing with you, in the Oval Office,” and that she is now “basically saying I was so despondent I left, and I’m cutting an ad saying that the president basically didn’t listen to us, he didn’t care about the coronavirus, he only cared about his reelection.”

“And I know you can’t get into politics, so my question to you is this,” Hayes said. “It’s dispiriting to hear this woman’s testimony. There are people in a lot of anxiety right now trying to homeschool their kids, worried about elderly and immunocompromised folks they know. What can you do to reassure people who hear this and think that the person leading the response, the president of the United States, doesn’t care?”

“You know, Chris, you’re right, I really can’t comment on that,” Fauci said, but added that “I interacted with Olivia, I liked her, she was a good person, she was important to the team as a staff person to the Coronavirus task force.”

“But I don’t know what to make about what just has come out recently. It would be very difficult for me to comment on that,” Dr. Fauci said.

He then gave a reassurance that is shot through with a potentially disturbing subtext, telling Hayes not that every single member of that task force is being guided by science and the well-being of the American people, but rather that “there are a lot of people who are looking carefully and are driven by the truth.”

“And I think the American people should feel confidence in that, that a lot of people are looking at this very very carefully to make sure that there’s not political things that drive what should be scientific considerations,” Fauci continued, adding that “I’m one of them, and I have a number of colleagues that are with me.”

Dr. Fauci and “a number of colleagues.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]