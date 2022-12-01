Elon Musk Believes Neuralink is Six Months Away from First Human Trials for Brain Chip

In addition to overhauling Twitter, Elon Musk is still running another company, one that says it is trying to help expand the capability of the human mind, and their first iterations of the project are right around the corner.

According to Reuters, on Wednesday, Musk held a three hour meeting with guests at Neuralink, his neurotechnology company.

During the meeting, Musk claimed that the company was just months away from being able to conduct the first human trials on their brain chip, designed to help restore vision and muscle movement.

The company has only tested the chips on animals in their earlier trials, but according to Musk, the chip is almost ready for humans.

“We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human,” Musk said. “The progress at first, particularly as it applies to humans, will seem perhaps agonizingly slow, but we are doing all of the things to bring it to scale in parallel. So, in theory, progress should be exponential.”

Musk made large claims for the product, mentioning that the chip could eventually help those who were born blind see for the first time.

“Even if someone has never had vision, ever, like they were born blind, we believe we can still restore vision,” Musk claimed.

Musk has previously claimed that the company was making significant strides in their project, but numerous delays have set the company back several times before.

While some of the animals in the trial have showcased positive results, such as being able to move a computer cursor with their brain, there have been negative results as well.

Back in May, The Sun reported that some of the animals involved in the early tests died.

An experimental trial that lasted between 2017 and 2020 allegedly resulted in 15 of the 23 test subject animals dying from brain hemorrhages and self-mutilation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com