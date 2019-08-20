The Daily Mail is exclusively reporting that Ghislaine Maxwell, the former confidante to recently deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, staged a photo taken of her outside a Los Angeles IN-n-OUT Burger location, in an attempt to throw off and confuse investigators looking to interview her.

Reporting for The Daily Mail, Louise Boyle writes:

The first picture of Ghislaine Maxwell in more than three years was staged by her close friend and attorney, Leah Saffian, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively. A photo of Maxwell, 57, was published last week at an In-N-Out Burger joint in Los Angeles, the day after DailyMail.com broke the world exclusive that Epstein’s alleged madam had been living under the radar at a Massachusetts mansion with her boyfriend Scott Borgerson for the past three years. The In-N-Out burger joint picture was published by the New York Post on Thursday after they obtained it from Saffian, 60. In the picture, Maxwell is seen staring at the camera with a tray of food and two drinks. A dog, which is understood to be Saffian’s dog named Dexter, is at her feet.

The Daily Mail’s shot at rival tabloid New York Post will surely make editors at the New York City paper do a double-take

Maxwell’s location has become of great interest to investigators exploring continued allegations of the role that she played in abetting Epstein’s alleged crimes of encouraging and organizing underaged sex workers to have relations with what many believe are bold-faced names and men of high power and influence.

Epstein recently died in custody of the Manhattan Correctional Center which the coroner has since ruled a suicide. Conspiracy theorists have, not unreasonably, questioned why Epstein had just been taken off of suicide watch and closed circuit cameras did not capture any untoward behavior in his cell.

(Photo credit SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

