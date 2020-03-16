Former Milwaukee county sheriff and ex-Fox News regular David Clarke went on a wild Twitter spree on Sunday, bashing liberals and Fox News for the coronavirus while completely dismissing government guidance on how to slow the spread of the virus.

His tweets sparked condemnations from liberals and conservatives alike.

It started with this tweet from Clarke — who was once considered for a job in the Department of Homeland Security, but pulled out after a CNN report on his plagiarism — called the national response to Covid-19 the culmination of “several decades of liberal wussification.”

We are AMERICANS. Past generations dealing with adversity, stared it down went after it. They were tough. After several decades of liberal wussification we have become SOFT. Now we panic and run in the face of adversity. We create a run on toilet paper.🥴https://t.co/l4AGymtbfS — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

From there, Clarke mocked the “fear & hysteria,” drew a connection to abortion, and claimed that President Donald Trump will remain in office for four more years because leftists are supposedly calling for a complete shutdown of society for the rest of the year, including elections. He also told people to “GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW! If government doesn’t stop this foolishness…STAY IN THE STREETS. END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES.”

Clarke’s tweets came as the CDC urged the halt of gatherings of more than 50 people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director who has been a chief member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, called on Americans to do “whatever it takes” to stop congregating in restaurants and bars.

The LOOK AT ME preening with everybody trying to out do the last person’s attempt at topping the craziness is making me nauseated. Closing K-12 public schools for the year has an upside however. The liberal indoctrination of students is being put on pause.https://t.co/l5CfveBbUt — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

When a LEFTY says they favor shutting down society for the rest of the year I say OK lets do it, that includes the 2020 Nov elections. It’s status quo then and @realDonaldTrump remains President until the next election in 2024. Wouldn’t want anybody catching the FLU at the polls. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW!

If government doesn’t stop this foolishness…STAY IN THE STREETS.

END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

THIS IS AN EXPLOITATION OF A CRISIS. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

He also made sure to baselessly allege that George Soros has something to to with the “FLU panic.”

Not ONE media outlet has asked about George Soros’s involvement in this FLU panic. He is SOMEWHERE involved in this. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, one of the reporters who broke the news of Clarke’s plagiarism, called his tweets on the coronavirus “extremely dangerous.”

This is extremely dangerous. The CDC just recommended no gatherings over 50 people. This is going to get people killed.https://t.co/bPHTDzROai — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 16, 2020

These weren’t the only thoughts Clarke shared with Twitter. He also called it “totalitarian bigotry” from “the LIBERAL MURDOCH BOYS” that Fox News and Fox Business are putting Trish Regan and Kennedy’s shows on hold.

Conservative voices remaining at FOX News Channel know they are on a short leash & the slightest provocation of the LIBERAL MURDOCH BOYS running the news will have them taken off the air. @seanhannity @IngrahamAngle @TuckerCarlson @JudgeJeanine work looking over their shoulders. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Shepard Smith was free to say WHATEVER he wanted to no matter how crazy it was about @realDonaldTrump and with impunity from FOX News Ch MURDOCH BOYS because he was towing the LIBERAL LINE. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

And here’s some of the other random stuff Clarke decided to tweet yesterday:

If someone did that to Obama you’d yell RACIST! Hee-hee.

Besides, at first you LIBTARDS were calling them MEDALS. Now their PINS? Did I get demoted😳 Several were in honor of cops killed in the line of duty. UH-OH! Walk it back fool. https://t.co/lVWay6HTUD — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Mr. President, I don’t like telling you what to do. It’s YOUR call. My advice however is don’t just “strongly consider it”. As NIKE would say…JUST DO IT. @GenFlynn is a good man and served YOU and his country well. He is collateral damage here. https://t.co/UrMP0Ta2oj — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

I don’t talke my orders from ANYBODY. I lead and think for myself. The left HATES that from a black man. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 16, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]