‘Extremely Dangerous’: David Clarke, Almost-Homeland Security Official, Called Out For Nuts Coronavirus Tweets

By Ken MeyerMar 16th, 2020, 8:44 am

Former Milwaukee county sheriff and ex-Fox News regular David Clarke went on a wild Twitter spree on Sunday, bashing liberals and Fox News for the coronavirus while completely dismissing government guidance on how to slow the spread of the virus.

His tweets sparked condemnations from liberals and conservatives alike.

It started with this tweet from Clarke — who was once considered for a job in the Department of Homeland Security, but pulled out after a CNN report on his plagiarism — called the national response to Covid-19 the culmination of “several decades of liberal wussification.”

From there, Clarke mocked the “fear & hysteria,” drew a connection to abortion, and claimed that President Donald Trump will remain in office for four more years because leftists are supposedly calling for a complete shutdown of society for the rest of the year, including elections. He also told people to “GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW! If government doesn’t stop this foolishness…STAY IN THE STREETS. END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES.”

Clarke’s tweets came as the CDC urged the halt of gatherings of more than 50 people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID director who has been a chief member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, called on Americans to do “whatever it takes” to stop congregating in restaurants and bars.

He also made sure to baselessly allege that George Soros has something to to with the “FLU panic.”

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, one of the reporters who broke the news of Clarke’s plagiarism, called his tweets on the coronavirus “extremely dangerous.”

These weren’t the only thoughts Clarke shared with Twitter. He also called it “totalitarian bigotry” from “the LIBERAL MURDOCH BOYS” that Fox News and Fox Business are putting Trish Regan and Kennedy’s shows on hold.

And here’s some of the other random stuff Clarke decided to tweet yesterday:

