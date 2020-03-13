Fox Business Putting Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus, Citing Demands of Coronavirus Coverage

Fox Business Network is putting two of its primetime shows on hiatus, citing “the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage.”

Trish Regan and Kennedy’s programs are going “on hiatus until further notice” and will be replaced by other long-form shows. Per a Fox Business Network statement provided to Mediaite:

“FOX Business’ primetime programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy will both be on hiatus until further notice. Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours. FOX Business will run long form programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

The hiatus is expected to start Monday.

Earlier this week, Regan received a fair amount of media attention for a monologue decrying the media coverage of coronavirus as another “impeachment scam” meant to “demonize and destroy the president.”

UPDATE — 9:25 pm ET: Regan briefly addressed the news at the end of her show Friday night. Watch here, via Fox Business:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]