‘Extremely Dangerous’: MTG Presser Derailed By Swarm of Counter-Protestors and Reporters
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was swarmed by counter-protesters as she arrived in New York City Tuesday morning with the intent to hold a pro-Trump rally, hours before the 45th president is set to go before a judge.
Greene was met with large groups of protesters as she made her way through the crowds to the rally site to give a small speech that was drowned out by whistles, cheers, and jeers from the crowd.
NBC’s Ben Collins interviewed a Trump supporter who was giving out free whistles at the site, where much of Greene’s speech was muffled by the noise. According to Collins, the man was unaware that Greene was even in town to speak and was handing out the whistles to help other Trump supporters “make a noise.”
“This is not a place to speak right now,” the man stated, saying the people needed to focus on making noise instead.
Part of Greene’s speech was audible after she acquired a megaphone, sending a stark message to New York City Mayor Eric Adams who had warned Greene and others like her to behave on the streets.
“To the Mayor Adams. As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name while you allow crime in your streets, and you send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises,” Greene said, struggling to talk over the people using whistles.
“Democrats are the party of violence!” Greene yelled. “We’re the party of peace. We’re the party that wants to protect the lives of the unborn. We’re the party of male and female, two genders only. We’re the party of secure borders. We’re the party that will bring peace to the world like President Trump did. Not world World War 3 like Joe Biden is doing.”
More pandemonium ensued as she left the site, flanked by bodyguards and New York City police. One witness in the crowd yelled for Greene to “go back to Georgia.”
