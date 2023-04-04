‘Extremely Dangerous’: MTG Presser Derailed By Swarm of Counter-Protestors and Reporters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was swarmed by counter-protesters as she arrived in New York City Tuesday morning with the intent to hold a pro-Trump rally, hours before the 45th president is set to go before a judge.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets SWARMED as she exits vehicle to attend rally for Trump in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/9jdfMTQ0yn — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 4, 2023

Greene was met with large groups of protesters as she made her way through the crowds to the rally site to give a small speech that was drowned out by whistles, cheers, and jeers from the crowd.

Kind of a fascinating development. The reason you can’t hear Marjorie Taylor Greene, and why this whole thing is off the rails, is because a man has been handing out free whistles. I talked to him. Turns out he’s a Trump supporter and he had no idea MTG was even here. pic.twitter.com/0RJqdyw7H5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

NBC’s Ben Collins interviewed a Trump supporter who was giving out free whistles at the site, where much of Greene’s speech was muffled by the noise. According to Collins, the man was unaware that Greene was even in town to speak and was handing out the whistles to help other Trump supporters “make a noise.”

“This is not a place to speak right now,” the man stated, saying the people needed to focus on making noise instead.

I would estimate a 1,000: 1 reporter to protester ratio here at the Marjorie Taylor Greene rally pic.twitter.com/WlcPzQvo1S — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) April 4, 2023

Part of Greene’s speech was audible after she acquired a megaphone, sending a stark message to New York City Mayor Eric Adams who had warned Greene and others like her to behave on the streets.

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives in NYC & immediately calls out Mayor Eric Adams. "While you allow crime in your streets and you sent your henchman down here… Dems are the party of violence."pic.twitter.com/qMmLxROlEP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2023

“To the Mayor Adams. As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name while you allow crime in your streets, and you send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises,” Greene said, struggling to talk over the people using whistles.

“Democrats are the party of violence!” Greene yelled. “We’re the party of peace. We’re the party that wants to protect the lives of the unborn. We’re the party of male and female, two genders only. We’re the party of secure borders. We’re the party that will bring peace to the world like President Trump did. Not world World War 3 like Joe Biden is doing.”

More pandemonium ensued as she left the site, flanked by bodyguards and New York City police. One witness in the crowd yelled for Greene to “go back to Georgia.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives at the pro-Trump rally in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/3WcHXk5IYo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 4, 2023

