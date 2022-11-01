Far-Right YouTuber Stages Lewd Anti-Biden Stunt on D.C. Metro Overpass: ‘DEMOCRATS CAN SUCK MY D*CK’

A far-right YouTuber staged a protest aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats Tuesday on a Maryland overpass, where he and others greeted Washington, D.C. commuters with lewd signs — warning explicit language ahead.

In a video he posted to his page during the morning rush, Shaun Porter bragged he and others had set out to roil drivers.

“We’ve got two ‘FUCK BIDEN’ flags, this is the ‘EAT MY ASS’ Geoge Costanza banner,” Porter said. “This is the ‘DEMOCRATS CAN SUCK MY DICK 2022’ banner with my face at the end of it.”

The 270 spur in Maryland just now. pic.twitter.com/TM5Xkk9OWK — Johnny Someday (@SomedayJohnny) November 1, 2022

The YouTuber bragged traffic and slowed down as drivers came across his protest on the Bradley Boulevard overpass over Interstate 495 in Potomac, Maryland.

Porter’s video did not show the front of the signs, but drivers on I-95 posted photos and videos on Twitter and YouTube.

One protest sign was shaped like a large penis and it read, “BIDEN SUCKS.” Another sign was of Contanza’s infamous nearly-nude Seinfeld season 8 photo shoot. A caption alongside Costanza read, “EAT MY ASS YOU LIBERAL YUPPIE WHORES.”

Porter later spoke to the Daily Caller about the protest. The conservative outlet reported the response from the public was “mostly positive”:

Responses to the protest were overwhelmingly positive, and several people stopped to bring the protesters beer, coffee and snacks as well as to take pictures with the signs, Porter told the DCNF. A handful of “completely insane” people also attempted to destroy the signs and halt the protest, including one woman Porter identified as a Montgomery County school teacher.

