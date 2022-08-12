Flame-Throwing DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw Resigns to Work on Re-Election Campaign

The flame-throwing press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) resigned on Friday to work on the governor’s re-election campaign.

After 15 months in DeSantis’ office, Christina Pushaw will be the campaign’s director of rapid response.

In a letter to the administration department of the Executive Office of the Governor, Pushaw wrote, “It has been a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.”

Expressing appreciation to DeSantis and her colleagues, Pushaw said they “gave me latitude to respond to media narratives in direct and often unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine this role for a leader whose actions speak for themselves.”

BREAKING: Governor DeSantis’ Press Secretary @ChristinaPushaw resigns from state office to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor’s re-election campaign. Read her resignation letter: pic.twitter.com/TlngKYiEgp — The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) August 12, 2022

During her tenure, Pushaw was known for being combative with mainstream media outlets.

She mocked members of the press who were denied entry from covering the Florida GOP’s Sunshine Summit last month.

“It has come to my attention that some liberal media activists are mad because they aren’t allowed into #SunshineSummit this weekend. My message to them is to try crying about it. Then go to kickboxing and have a margarita. And write the same hit piece you were gonna write anyway,” she tweeted. The “kickboxing and have a margarita” part was a reference to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who gave advice for those who were upset over the Senate blocking voting legislation.

It has come to my attention that some liberal media activists are mad because they aren’t allowed into #SunshineSummit this weekend. My message to them is to try crying about it. Then go to kickboxing and have a margarita. And write the same hit piece you were gonna write anyway. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 22, 2022

On Wednesday, Pushaw blasted the Associated Press for not publishing a statement of hers in full. She called on reporter David Klepper to lose her number.

Here is my statement to American Pravda. I expressly instructed the journactivist to print it in full. Of course, he didn’t. Last time I ever talk to the AP. Lose my number, David. https://t.co/RdWCKYT7Vo pic.twitter.com/N22gNQMn9a — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 11, 2022

University of Florida journalism professor Ted Bridis was among those who pushed back on Pushaw’s claims, pointing out that “newsrooms don’t cede to demands to ‘print this statement in full,'” and her statement “was nearly half [the] length” of the entire article.

Mock outrage. Political comms professionals, including Christina, know that newsrooms don’t cede to demands to ‘print this statement in full.’ Journalists quote relevant excerpts fairly. Her statement was nearly half length of entire @AP article as published. https://t.co/1x4FS89ORI — Ted Bridis (@tbridis) August 11, 2022

In June, Pushaw belatedly registered as a foreign agent for working under former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Pushaw will be succeeded by DeSantis’ deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin.

