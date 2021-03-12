Ex-Testing Czar Brett Giroir Calls Out Biden For Taking Vaccine Credit, Promoting Prolonged Shutdown: ‘I Really Was Pained’

Adm. Brett Giroir said President Joe Biden’s “sorely disappointing” speech on Thursday “pained” him.

“I was really sorely disappointed — I actually was pained, because it was a lost opportunity for the president to level with and be honest with the American people about the past present and future,” Giroir said in a Friday interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Martha MacCallum. “He did none of that, and I think the record needs to be set straight.”

Giroir served as assistant secretary for health under President Donald Trump, and as that administration’s Covid-19 “testing czar.” He proceeded to shred Biden for attempting to claim credit for vaccination efforts — including his statement that every adult should be eligible for the vaccine by May 1 — and for suggesting that Americans should refrain from gathering until at least July.

“Way back in November, we talked about every American having vaccines available by June, and that was with the vaccines that we had then available,” Giroir noted. “It was kind of crazy, what was said about July 4th. If … you’re meeting outside, you can do that now. There’s no reason you can’t have outdoor, small gatherings and have a barbecue outside.

“I don’t know what reality he’s talking about,” Giroir added.

Watch above via Fox News.

