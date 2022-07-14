Fox News Executives Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace Visited Benjamin Hall for His Birthday as His Recovery Continues

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and executive editor Jay Wallace joined Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to help him celebrate his 40th birthday while he continues with his recovery.

For the last 4 months, Hall has been recuperating at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas after being wounded by Russian troops while covering the war in Ukraine just outside of Kyiv. Hall lost a foot, part of his leg, and was blinded in one eye from the attack, which also caused the deaths of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

As the media world followed Hall’s road to recovery, People Magazine obtained photos of Scott and Wallace visiting him and personally delivering a birthday card from the Fox News team.

People also reported on a Fox News internal memo where Scott said Hall’s recovery so far has been “remarkable,” and “[h]e looks incredible given everything he has endured.”

“Ben asked us to let the entire team at FOX News Media know he is doing well, misses his FOX family and most of all he wanted to express how thankful he is for everyone reaching out and for the continuous support over the last several months,” Scott said. “His progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable. He is looking forward to returning home to be with his wife, children, and chocolate Labrador retriever in the near future. He also looks forward to returning to his FOX family and to the work he loves. We are excited for that day as well.”

