‘GET THE F*CK Off Me!’: Police Remove Activists From Iowa State Fair After Disruptions, Heckling of Govs. DeSantis and Reynolds

Protesters heckling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair were forcibly removed by law enforcement in a dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Two women wearing T-shirts with the labels “Bitch Get Stuff Done” and “Be Gay Fund Abortion” confronted DeSantis as he sat down for an interview with Reynolds at the fair. Cowbells and whistles were used to drown out and interrupt DeSantis.

At one point, Reynolds confronted the protesters and told them to be quiet so that everyone could have “an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate.” The GOP dominated crowd also got into arguments with the protesters which forced law enforcement to get involved.

“You could either join the protests or leave the fair grounds! Period,” a law enforcement officer yelled at the heckler. “You can enjoy this affair or you can leave! We’re not going to do this!”

Moments later officers could seen dragging a protester in red hair out of the crowd while her blue-haired friend followed her out.

“Get the fuck off of me,” the female protester screams as an officer pushes her out of the event while the crowd cheers in the background.

The protesters appear to be apart of the same group that confronted DeSantis on Friday at an campaign event in Iowa by by yelling “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” through a bullhorn.

Watch the interactions below:

DeSantis is on stage at the Iowa state fair — largest crowd of the candidates so far…including a few protesters who are ringing cowbells and blowing whistles: pic.twitter.com/NcWSi9BwuS — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

Armed with whistles and cowbells, a few liberal demonstrators (Tshirts: “Bitches Get Stuff Done” & “Be Gay Fund Abortion”) aim to interrupt DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair They just crank up the speakers pic.twitter.com/Zeb3bwcDpX — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 12, 2023

Protesters who had been blowing whistles and ringing bells during DeSantis interview get removed. pic.twitter.com/gtjdgoha3P — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 12, 2023

Iowa nice meets Iowa activism pic.twitter.com/HNiIqRBhbZ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 12, 2023

There were several other fascinating moments from the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.

