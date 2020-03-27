Good News: U.S. Animal Shelters Report Rise in Applications Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 

Animal shelters throughout the U.S. have reported a recent uptick in foster and adoption applications as people look for companionship while they practice social distancing.

Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit does nationwide outreach with shelters, told CBS News that their adoption centers have experienced a “surge” in applications.

“I think people are gravitating towards pets during this time of uncertainty because they can serve as a source of comfort,” the society’s CEO Julie Castle told CBS.

“Fostering has taken off at our centers and across the country, but we need to look into permanent solutions for these pets,” Castle said. “If you’re home and looking for something to do, maybe put off writing that novel for another few years and introduce a new pet to your family.”

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in interest in adoptions and fosters, which is so great,” a spokeswoman for Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal sanctuary in Seattle, told KING5:

“For the moment we definitely don’t have any dogs left,” Anna Lai, the marketing director at Muddy Paws Rescue told Bloomberg. “Which is a great problem to have.”

Katy Hansen, a spokesperson for Animal Care Centers of NYC, also told the New York Times that they received two thousand applications when they put out a call looking to fill two hundred spots in their fostering program.

“One of the reasons we found that people are unable to adopt pets in New York City is because they are never home,” Hansen told the Times. “They say it is not fair to the animal, or they are not able to spend enough time with them.”

But now, with everyone stuck at home due to social distancing, many are looking for a companion, especially one that cannot spread the coronavirus.

