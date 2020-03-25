Can my dog or cat spread the coronavirus?

Well, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no.

“At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States,” the CDC declared in February.

“However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals,” the Center continued, reminding Americans to wash their hands.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also advised that, “While there has been one instance of a dog being infected in Hong Kong, to date, there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19.”

“COVID-19 is mainly spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks,” they explained. “To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently and thoroughly.”

The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, a vet charity in the UK, assured pet owners that “in most cases your pet can stay with you” in self-isolation, and you can still take your pet for a walk where government rules allow.

On whether your dog should be wearing a mask, the PDSA advised, “No, putting a mask on your pet isn’t something we’d recommend.”

