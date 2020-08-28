comScore

‘He Kept Fighting and He Kept Inspiring’: Social Media Flooded With Tributes to Chadwick Boseman

By Mediaite StaffAug 28th, 2020, 11:37 pm

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Chadwick Boseman came as a shock when the news broke Friday night. The Black Panther star was only 43 and the statement on his passing revealed he had been struggling with colon cancer since 2016.

In that time, Boseman worked on a number of massive, action-heavy films from Black Panther to 21 Bridges to Da 5 Bloods. His career was marked by incredible performances as Black legends like Jackie Robinson and James Brown, as well as playing one of the most famous Black superheroes of all time.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Boseman and the inspiration he gave to many all over the world:

