‘He Kept Fighting and He Kept Inspiring’: Social Media Flooded With Tributes to Chadwick Boseman

The death of Chadwick Boseman came as a shock when the news broke Friday night. The Black Panther star was only 43 and the statement on his passing revealed he had been struggling with colon cancer since 2016.

In that time, Boseman worked on a number of massive, action-heavy films from Black Panther to 21 Bridges to Da 5 Bloods. His career was marked by incredible performances as Black legends like Jackie Robinson and James Brown, as well as playing one of the most famous Black superheroes of all time.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Boseman and the inspiration he gave to many all over the world:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I have absolutely no words.

Rest in power my brother. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

In power Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

He was Jackie.

He was James.

He was Thurgood.

He was T'Challa. He was brilliant.#ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/A5iig7GE2i — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) August 29, 2020

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." –Chadwick Boseman — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) August 29, 2020

2020 really ain’t shit. Chadwick Boseman, may you eternally rest in power — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many. And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

For showing us how to conquer adversity with grace… For showing us how to "Say it Loud!"… For show us how to walk as a King, without losing the common touch…. For showing us just how powerful we are… Thank you #ChadwickBoseman #RestInPower #BlackPantherForever pic.twitter.com/1caXoClnhc — NAACP (@NAACP) August 29, 2020

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman shot legendary movie after legendary while fighting for his life. What a real life superhero. https://t.co/gwY6gr7R4j — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 29, 2020

It was a Privilege to share time on this earth with you @chadwickboseman . You challenged me, supported me and made the MOST of our work together. Rest in Power and Peace Brother. @itsBenThompson #Holler 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

