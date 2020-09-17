Hurricane Sally Shakes Pensacola: Marina Submerged and Concrete Ripped From Bridge

Pensacola, Florida has been left shaken by Hurricane Sally, which left parts of the marina submerged and caused the destruction of a major bridge.

NBC News’ Sam Brock evaluated the damage on MSNBC Thursday, noting “there is a pretty wide spectrum in terms of the type of damage of what we’ve seen.”

“Roofs that have been sheared right off of houses, trees uprooted, aluminum and vinyl sidings were wrapped around objects downtown. But I would say the marina here in Pensacola may be the most jaw-dropping,” Brock declared, adding, “I was just talking to a couple of the owners here who are assessing the damage of this shed. They run a sailing academy. You can see the side of it has been ripped off and nine different boats in this marina.”

“It’s a little hard to tell from this perspective, but some of them are actually submerged underwater at like a 45-degree angle with different boats piled on top of one another,” he explained. “You’re talking about tens of millions of dollars of damage here, if not more.”

The marina in downtown #Pensecola– boats yanked (with their docks) from pylons in the water and dragged a couple hundred yards away, where they’re stacked together and mangled. We’re getting a better look at damage inflicted from #HurricaneSally… @TODAYshow 7am pic.twitter.com/aKfjCH3OaE — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) September 17, 2020

Brock also said that many of the locals who remember Hurricane Ivan say “this was worse than Ivan in terms of what they’re seeing here.”

“Ivan certainly claimed 100-plus lives, caused all sorts of damage here in Pensacola. But in terms of what they’re looking at the day after, they’re telling me this is worse,” he declared.

Brock went on to note the infrastructure damage, reporting that “Three-mile bridge, or the Pensacola Bay Bridge, is missing a chunk of concrete.”

“That is the main avenue from Pensacola to Pensacola Beach. That could take months to fix,” he concluded.

At least one person has reportedly died from the hurricane.

Watch above via MSNBC.

