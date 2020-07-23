Stephen Miller’s grandmother passed away from complications due to Covid-19 in early July and his uncle, David Glosser, has blasted the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic in general and Miller, specifically: “I’m angry and outraged at him.”

Per a story in Mother Jones, Miller’s grandmother, Ruth Glosser, contracted the virus in March. She survived but suffered permanent lung and neurological damage from the virus and over a two-month period slowly worsened, losing her appetite and increasingly having trouble breathing until she died on July 4 of respiratory arrest in an assisted living facility in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Miller’s uncle, called out the White House’s “lack of response” in an interview.

“With the death of my mother, I’m angry and outraged at him directly and the administration he has devoted his energy to supporting,” Glosser said.

When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson fired back a heated denial and attack on the story, calling the claim his grandmother died of the coronavirus “categorically false” and Mother Jones’ reporting “a disgusting use of so-called journalism.”

“She was diagnosed with COVID in March and passed away in July so that timeline does not add up at all. His grandmother died peacefully in her sleep from old age. I would hope that you would choose not to go down this road.”

However, Glosser send along a copy of his mother’s death certificate, on which it lists “respiratory arrest” as the immediate cause with “Covid-19” listed as the only underlying cause. The White House subsequently tried to dispute that official finding, calling it “categorically false” as well.

