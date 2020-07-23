Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-NY) after her passionate and lengthy speech on the House Floor, during which she recounted being berated by the congressman on the Capitol steps.

Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch” on the Capitol steps on Monday and later offered an apology over the incident that Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez, however, quickly rejected Yoho’s statement as an apology — noting he failed to say her name.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed the incident, and the failed apology, again on Thursday during a speech on the House Floor. The New York representative noted that Yoho cited his daughters in his statement, adding, “I am someone’s daughter too. My father, thankfully, not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter.”

“I do not need Representative Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to,” she added. “Clearly, when given the opportunity, he will not. And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over…using abusive language toward women.”

Yoho fired back following her speech, claiming that she has no right to “inflate, talk about my family, or give an account that did not happen for political gain.”

The congressman added that he would not apologize for “something I didn’t say” and insisted, “No one was accosted, bullied, or attacked.”

“She has a every right give her account of the conversation but she doesn’t have the right to inflate, talk about my family, or give an account that did not happen for political gain. The fact still remains, I am not going to apologize for something I didn’t say,” Yoho said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 23, 2020

