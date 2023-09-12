InfoWars Host Sentenced to Two Months in Prison For January 6, Agreed to Cooperate With Investigators

After entering a guilty plea in June, InfoWars host and Alex Jones associate Owen Shroyer received a sentence of two months in jail for the misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining on restricted grounds. Part of the plea deal was cooperation with investigators, including social media postings he made on or around the January 6th insurrection.

Prosecutors argued that as the host of his InfoWars show The War Room with Owen Shroyer, Shroyer “helped create” the atmosphere that resulted in the January 6 insurrection by spreading conspiracy theories and rhetoric denying the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results and saying that Democrats stole the election from former President Donald Trump. And when he wasn’t spreading these lies on his show, he stood in front of the mob at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and fired them up in person.

His plea agreement and sentence were outlined in a court filing that was released on Tuesday:

NEW: InfoWars host and Alex Jones associate Jonathon Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty in Jan 6 case. And Shroyer has agreed to cooperate with investigators. MORE: https://t.co/aLCuG8hqJR — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 23, 2023

Shroyer did not physically enter the Capitol Building on January 6, but herded his supporters to the location in a march that culminated in a chant he led on the Capitol steps. The Associated Press pointed out that Shroyer is one of the few people criminally charged for their activities at the insurrection who didn’t actually enter the Capitol, nor was he charged with causing actual destruction.

