Far-right YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson was apparently caught on tape calling for Jews to be wiped “off the face of the Earth” in a recording obtained by a British media outlet.

The InfoWars commentator also reportedly used a shocking number of racial slurs in the clip, which was apparently recorded without his knowledge.

The outlet Byline Times reported Watson was recorded without his knowledge at a party. On a short audio clip a man the Times reported is Watson says:

N*gger f*ggot activists who get in my way in London and stick signs up in my face trying to get me to join a gay f*ggot Palestinian cause. I don’t give a shit about Israel or Palestine. I care about White people, and not sand n*gger, Paki-Jew f*ggot c*ons. I really think you should press the button to wipe Jews off the face of the Earth.

As the clip cuts off, someone can be heard laughing.

The Times reported the voice on the clip was confirmed as Watson’s by “three secondary sources.”

The outlet reported:

In the recording, made during a party and shared with this newspaper by an anonymous source, 39-year-old Watson can be heard saying: “I really think you should press the button to wipe Jews off the face of the Earth.” … One secondary source said that they had heard Watson make similar comments on other occasions.

Watson has not commented on the video to confirm or deny its authenticity.

Mediaite cannot independently verify the voice on the clip is Watson.

Watson used to refer to himself as a member of the alt-right, but has since stated he considers himself a part of the “new right.”

Listen above, via the Byline Times.

