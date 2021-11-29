The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges for former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who served under former President Donald Trump.

The committee has also threatened to do the same against former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Like Clark, Meadows has refused to provide information to the committee despite being subpoenaed by the committee.

Were the committee to pass the resolution recommending charges against Clark for criminal contempt of Congress, the full House would vote on it.

Ultimately, the Department of Justice would have to decide whether to bring such charges.

Last month, former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by the DOJ following the House recommending criminal contempt charges over refusing to cooperate with the committee.

