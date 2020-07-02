The coronavirus pandemic has government agencies across the country seeking new and creative ways to share with their communities the best strategies for reducing the risk of transmitting the virus, and New York City had a killer idea — casting Friday the 13th villain Jason Voorhees.

The fictional Jason first appeared in the 1980 film Friday the 13th, which spawned more than ten sequels, a television series, novels, comic books, and video games. Chiefly remembered for wearing a hockey goalie mask — although he did not don one until the third film in the series — Jason was a natural spokesman to urge New Yorkers to wear their own masks.

The video was created by advertising agency Ogilvy Health. They shared the ad on their Instagram page, noting that masks help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, but many New Yorkers still were not wearing them, especially younger people, so they created this “live-saving message” in an effort to “tap into pop culture and entertain” without preaching or fear-mongering.

The ad depicts Jason walking around NYC while people are alarmed and frightened by his presence, darting out of his path on sidewalks, spinning around and fleeing in the opposite direction. One woman even anxiously pulls on her dog’s leash to prevent Jason from petting the fluffy canine.

“It’s not easy,” says Jason narrating the ad. “The mask kinda makes people uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am — just trying to fit in.”

“I know — the whole chainsaw thing,” he continues, “I get it,” referencing the countless camp counselors his character brutally annihilated.

“But the thing is, behind the mask, I’m a regular guy.”

Good for Jason for acknowledging his guilt with the chainsaw, but there’s still the unaddressed matter of several knives and at least one machete I remember — which may be why he has trouble making any friends in the video.

The prolific slasher has just about lost hope when a little girl with her hair in a ponytail and a blue disposable mask on her face walks up and hands him a mask just like hers.

Jason gently takes the mask and puts it on as the little girl nods, endorsing his new safe look.

The video ends with the public health message: “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly.”

Watch the video, via Instagram:

