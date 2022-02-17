A Jewish member of the Canadian Parliament demanded an apology from Justin Trudeau on Wednesday after the Canadian prime minister accused her of standing with “people who wave swastikas.”

The heated remarks on both sides comes as Trudeau has come under fire over his handling of truckers blocking traffic in protest of Canada’s coronavirus measures, including its vaccine mandates. This week, he took emergency action in response to the blockades.

“If Canadians are to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians. Those are the words of the prime minister in 2015. These people, very often misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science deniers, the fringe,” said Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman during a session of parliament. “Same prime minister, six years later as he fans the flames of an unjustified national emergency. Mr. Speaker, when did the prime minister lose his way and when did it happen?”

Trudeau responded and lumped in Lantsman and her party with the fringe.

“Mr. Speaker, Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” he said. “We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, who be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop and they will.”

Later on, when Trudeau had left the chamber, Lantsman fired back at the prime minister.

“I am a strong Jewish woman and a member of this House and a descendant of Holocaust survivors and … [I’ve] never been singled out and I have never been made to feel less,” she said. “Except for today, when the prime minister accused me of standing with swastikas. I think he owes me an apology. I’d like an apology and I think he owes an apology to all members of this House.”

