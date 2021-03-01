Jim Jordan Calls for Congressional Hearing on ‘Cancel Culture,’ Citing Dems Targeting Fox News, Newsmax, OAN

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called Monday for House Democrats to hold a hearing on “cancel culture,” calling it a “serious threat to fundamental free speech rights.”

“Our shared commitment to free speech principles is eroding under demands for the censorship and silencing of certain speech,” Jordan wrote in a letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

“College campuses have canceled lectures because students disagree with the speaker,” Jordan added. “An editor for America’s newspaper of record was forced to resign for publishing an opinion piece by a Republican senator with which the newsroom disagreed. Amazon has refused to sell books reflecting certain political views, and Twitter and Facebook have censored and de-platformed prominent conservatives.”

He also cited a recent effort by two House Democrats, California Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, to pressure cable companies into dropping conservative news networks including Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News. The duo sent a letter to cable companies including AT&T and Verizon last month demanding to know whether they had any plans to drop the networks.

“Cancel culture is a dangerous phenomenon whether you agree or disagree with the views being censored,” Jordan opined. “If cancel culture continues unchallenged, it is not just the unpopular controversial viewpoints that are at risk.”

“Cancel culture’s long-term consequence to our democracy and our constitutional framework are serious and substantial,” he added. “We must fight this trend before it is too late… There is no better issue on which Republican and Democrats can work together… than to address the scourge of cancel culture in the United States.”

