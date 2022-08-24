JUST IN: First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19 Again in Apparent Paxlovid Rebound Case

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive again for Covid-19 — in a rebound case after having taken the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

“After testing negative on Tuesday, just now, the First Lady has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing. This represents a ‘rebound’ positivity,” said First Lady Deputy Communications Director Kelsey Donohue.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” she continued. “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Dr. Jill Biden has a rebound case of COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday. Her office says she’s not experiencing symptoms. She was taking paxlovid. pic.twitter.com/4kozMsZrPU — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) August 24, 2022

In addition to the First Lady, President Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious diseases expert, have experienced a rebound in Covid-19 after taking Paxlovid. Fauci got his bounce-back case in June, while Biden got his in July.

Pfizer’s clinical trial showed that between 1 percent and 2 percent of people get a bounce-back Covid case after completing their five-day course of Paxlovid, which Pfizer makes.

“If you take Paxlovid, you might get symptoms again,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CBS News in May.

Paxlovid is available for those aged 12 or older. It is an oral drug.

