Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed that former President Donald Trump threatened to arrest and execute her for treason over not calling the 2020 election in the state in his favor during a 2020 White House Meeting. The stunning allegation came in an NBC News interview that aired on Thursdsday.

President Joe Biden won Michigan with 50.62 percent of the vote.

“Even the president himself had called on me to be arrested and tried for treason, potentially executed,” said Benson, adding that she felt “surreal” and “sad” upon hearing it from someone familiar with what Trump allegedly said about her.

“To hear that the president of the United States when he loses the election in Michigan decides that the way to deal with that is to accuse you of treason, to ask – isn’t there some way to arrest her?” asked NBC News senior legal and investigative correspondent Cynthia McFadden.

“We should stop expecting there is a bottom to the lengths that people will go to overturn legitimate election results and seize power in our country,” replied Benson.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich denied Trump called for Benson’s possible arrest and execution.

“I have it on good authority that Secretary Benson knowingly lied throughout her interview with NBC News,” he said.

Benson is up for re-election in the fall as several Republicans seek to challenge her including Kristina Karamo, who has called the 2020 election “rigged and stolen” and has said “Secretary of State Benson should go to jail.”

