The parents of the suspect in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, MI, were charged on Friday in connection with the tragedy that took four lives and injured eight others.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley face four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, has already been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

According to authorities, James Crumbley purchased the semi-automatic firearm for his son four days before the shooting.

Watch above, via CNN.

