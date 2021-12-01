Charges Filed Against 15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooter Including Terrorism, 4 Counts First Degree Murder, 7 Counts Attempted Murder

Charges have been filed against the 15-year-old sophomore who allegedly killed four students and injured eight others during a shooting at a Michigan high school.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburb of Oxford, 46 minutes and 42 miles north of the city. A teacher was injured.

Ethan Crumbley was charged on Wednesday as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. Crumbley was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and taken into custody uninjured, authorities said on Tuesday.

Although authorities so far have not announced a motive for the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, when announcing the charges, said that the tragedy was premeditated partly based on a “mountain of digital evidence.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said that more than 30 shell cases were found at the crime scene, meaning that more than 30 shots were fired. Three 15-round magazines were allegedly used by the student, according to Bouchard, who added that his department had not been told of any threat ahead of the shooting.

“Be wary of social media and what’s spread because it’s hurtful to the community,” cautioned Bouchard. “It’s hurtful to the victims, and it spreads false, sad misinformation.” He also urged media to stop attempting to contact the victims’ families, mentioning one father who described the constant contact attempts from reporters as “wolves at the door.”

Watch above, via CNN.

