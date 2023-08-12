Kari Lake Challenges NYT Photographer To ‘Milk A Bull’ As Proof There ‘Is Only Two Genders’

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake challenged members of the press at the Iowa State Fair on Friday to try to “milk a bull,” arguing that it proves there are “only two genders.”

Lake attended the annual event to campaign on behalf of former President Donald Trump and entertained press photographers by milking a cow. The conservative firebrand is been an ardent Trump supporter since he endorsed her campaign last year.

During a stop at a dairy barn, things got awkward when Lake challenged a photographer for the New York Times because there are “only two genders.”

“Which one of is from the New York Times,” Lake asked the press gaggle as one photographer raises her hand and responds “I am.”

“You know there is only two genders, right,” she told the photographer who chuckled and responded, “I just take pictures.”

Lake continued, “I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”

Conservative commentators such as Benny Johnson reacted with glee on social media at the interaction. Lake is known for addressing “woke” cultural issues that fire up the conservative base.

Watch the video below:

Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: "You know there are only two genders, right?" NYT Reporter *shrugs* Kari Lake: "The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes." 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RI1nRAh6GJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

