Katie Hopkins, a far right British conservative who was just banned from Twitter for violating its hate speech rules, was duped into accepting a fake “Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy” as part of an elaborate prank.

The ruse, concocted by two British YouTube pranksters, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, was so successful that it even convinced Hopkins to fly from London to Prague to be recognized with a “CUNT” award.

Hopkins, who counts President Donald Trump among her friends and is infamous for her bomb-throwing commentary, was just suspended from Twitter on Wednesday for violating its anti-hate and harassment policy. Notably, the pranksters kicked off their video detailing their prank by saying Hopkins “probably doesn’t like you” before showing countless examples of her insulting vast swaths of people, including Muslims, Palestinians, homosexuals, fat people, trans people, mental health sufferers, “feminazis,” Ebola victims, and the Scots.

To pull off the ruse, the pair set up a fake free speech organization online months before their invite to Hopkins. As a flourish, they used a picture of a founder of the Ku Klux Klan, sans robe, to represent their nonexistent group’s president.

At the “award” ceremony in the Czech Republic, the pair used hired actors to play other members of the non-existent free speech group while they wined and dined a completely clueless Hopkins at the Four Seasons hotel.

“Without being able to mock other people, without being able to attack people, we are not free,” Pieters said in a short speech, as Hopkins nodded along in agreement.

In Hopkins’ acceptance speech, she, true to form, repeatedly bashed Muslims, claiming they are frequently “raping their own mother,” said epileptics “are all weirdos, they’re up there with the Asians,” and blasted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg as an “autistic fucking wench.”

Why go through with such a complex prank?

“There’s an awful lot of hate in this world and people like Katie Hopkins spread that hate make money from it,” Pieters explained. “She can do that because she has freedom of speech, but so do I, so I used it to combat her spreading of hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a little bit silly.”

