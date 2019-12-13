Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert made the bizarre claim that Democrats “admit” that Joe Biden was “up to his eyeballs” in the thoroughly insane “Crowdstrike” conspiracy theory.

As the House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump dragged into Thursday night, Gohmert took the opportunity to make some kind of point by reading a portion of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky — with some commentary of his own.

“It truly is amazing, we have heard over and over that this was all about the Bidens, all about getting information on the presidential candidate, the Bidens but if you look at what the president said,” Gohmert began, then astutely pointed out that in addition to Trump’s multiple references to Joe Biden and his son Hunter, he also floated an insane conspiracy theory on the call.

“He’s talking about, you know, we’ve been through this country, our country has been through a lot in Ukraine, knows a lot about it, I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike,” Gohmert said, then moved in for the checkmate.

“It’s news to me, but my Democrat friends will know better, I didn’t know Biden was involved with Crowdstrike, I didn’t know he was involved with the DNC server being hacked, I didn’t know that was all part of his thing, but that’s what the president is asking about,” he said, then read another portion of the call notes involving the conspiracy.

“And that’s what he’s asking about, so I appreciate the revelation from my friends across the aisle, Biden was in the middle of all that, and he said ‘I guess you have one of your wealthy people, the server, they say Ukraine has it, again I didn’t know Biden was all in up to his earball, eyeballs in that,” Gohmert said,” then read some more from the call.

“So that was the whole thing about the 2015-2016 election, but according to our friends, Biden was in the middle of all of this mess,” Gohmert said, adding “So anyway, it’s interesting.”

Gohmert appears to have been attempting cleverness by making the point that Trump tried to solicit more than one politically-motivated investigation, but it also appears that even if his remarks about Biden’s involvement were facetious, he credits the possibility that the DNC hacked itself in order to throw the election to Trump so that Trump could later be investigated for the crimes that the entire U.S. intelligence community and actual evidence say were committed by the Russians.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

